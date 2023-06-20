Jan. 30, 1937 - June 12, 2023

CHARLESTON — Larry Stephen "Steve" Whitley, age 86, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Aspen Trace Family First Senior Living in Greenwood, IN. He was born January 30, 1937, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Elijah Flenor Whitley and Margaret (McCoy) Whitley. On June 14, 1958, he married Barbara Jolene (Barnett) Whitley in Robinson, IL, she passed away on October 30, 2021.

Steve is survived by his sons: Christopher Stephen (Missy) Whitley of Indianapolis, IN, and Patrick Thomas (Amy) Whitley of Fishers, IN; his daughter, Erin Jolene Whitley of Indianapolis, IN; his brother, Michael Randall (Kathie) Whitley of Winter Haven, FL; his grandsons: Taylor Christian Whitley of Buffalo, NY, Tanner Michael Whitley of Indianapolis, IN, Bailee Stephen Whitley of Indianapolis, IN, Ryan Patrick and Jackson Richard Whitley of Fishers, IN; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Jolene Whitley; father, Elijah Flenor Whitley; mother, Margaret Whitley-Dobbs; stepfather, George Dobbs; brother, Dannie Whitley; and sister-in-law, Patricia Whitley.

Steve was a 1954 graduate of Mattoon High School in Mattoon, IL. He continued his education at Eastern Illinois University, graduating in 1958, with a bachelor's degree in education. Steve furthered his education at Purdue University, earning a master's degree (1960) in aquatic ecology and a doctorate (1963) in environmental physiology. Steve was a professor of Zoology at Eastern Illinois University from 1963 to 1994, as well as the director of General Education and Senior Seminars from 1986 to 1994. He was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity, Sigma Xi research honor society, American Institute of Biological Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Beta Beta Beta collegiate honor society and the Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston, IL. Steve was a founding member of the Trojan Booster Club and served on the Charleston Township Park Board from 1997 to 2023.

He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Chicago Cubs, Clemson football, and Purdue football//basketball. Steve enjoyed being part of the community, was instrumental in starting the Charleston dog park and its expansion. He was an avid reader and liked working on crossword puzzles. Steve loved spending time with his grandchildren. In his retirement, Steve loved volunteering at the hospital, library and church.

A memorial service honoring his life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Adam funeral Chapel with Rev. Janice Kahl officiating. Inurnment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery, in Charleston, following the memorial service. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To view the obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle, or post photos, please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com. Adams Funeral Chapel of Charleston, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.