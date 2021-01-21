PRENTICE, Wisconsin — Larry W. Foltz, 80, of Prentice, WI, passed away on January 17, 2021. Larry was born in Tuscola, IL, on February 22, 1940, to Gerald and Rosa "Irene" (Hance) Foltz.

Larry was dedicated in his service to the Boy Scouts in the Samoset Council for over 25 years. His leadership roles included: District Commissioner, District Chair, Unit Commissioner, Merit Badge Counselor, Council Member at Large, Council Executive Board Member and Vice President of Properties. Larry was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1999, the highest award a volunteer can receive at the council level. He also was awarded Scoutmaster's Key, District Commissioner's Key and Ordeal (Order of the Arrow).

Larry's passion for community service was also apparent in his participation in the Prentice Village Board of Trustees, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Zoning Review Board for the Village of Prentice and Price County, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, and the Industrial Development Corporation.