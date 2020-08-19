Larry W. Phipps

Public graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Pat Tieman, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 will conduct military services for the Army veteran. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 or the Bement E.M.T.'s Association. We ask that out at the cemetery you please use social distance due to Covid-19 suggestions.

Larry was born on July 19, 1947, in Monticello, IL., a son of Leonard and Margaret Stiverson Phipps. He married Nora Jane Cook on November 10, 1967, in Milmine, IL., and she survives of Bement, IL. Surviving children include; Alan (Holley) Phipps of Camargo, IL., and Joanna (John) Goodrich of Mattoon, IL., as well as 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Sam(Tammy) Phipps of Maroa, IL., Dennis (Dottie) Phipps of Decatur, IL., Tim (Gail) Poundstone of Assumption, IL., Monte (Patti) Poling of Hammond, IL., Helen (Brian) Collins of Zion, IL., and Leann (David) Vargas of San Antonio, TX., as well as uncles; Kenny and Loren Phipps, who helped raise him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandma Maggie Phipps, who helped raise him as a little boy.