Larry Wayne Lindley

Larry Wayne Lindley

NEOGA — Larry Wayne Lindley 81 of Neoga, Illinois passed away in his residence Friday, March 4, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour before, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM also in the funeral home.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www. swengel-odell.com.

