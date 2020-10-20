 Skip to main content
Laura Lyn Nelson
Laura Lyn Nelson

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin — Laura Lyn Nelson, 68, of La Crosse, WI, passed away October 12, 2020 at her home.

Laura is survived by her sister, Susan Nelson (husband, Rick Fiddyment) of Springfield, IL and her brother, Chris Nelson (wife, Deborah Lane Nelson) of Columbus, IN.

For a full obituary and online guest book, visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

