LaVerl Clark Tate

Survivors include his loving wife, Jill Tate of Mattoon, IL; children: Bob (Kathy) Tate of Mattoon, IL, Angie (Keith) Waggoner of Mattoon, IL, Barb (Jason) Burton of Mattoon, IL, Brad Tate of AL and Beth Tate Garrison of AL; grandchildren, Matthew Tate, Preston Hutchison and Wade Burton all of Mattoon; great-grandchild: Holsten Robert Tate of Mattoon, IL; sister, Norma Thomas of Springfield, IL; brothers-in-law: Gerald Foote of Mattoon, IL, David (Rosalie) Shadow of Mattoon, IL and Jim McElravy of WA; and several nieces and nephews; and beloved kitty, Lucky.

LaVerl served as an Auxiliary Police Officer and retired from Mattoon Heating and Air. He was a woodworker and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. If it was broken, he wanted to fix it. LaVerl enjoyed drinking coffee and sweet tea at Lee's Famous Recipe and Denny's with the guys. He also enjoyed noontime poker with the guys at Mattoon Heating and Air. In his later years, he loved driving by to check on his family and watching house projects being built. Most of all, LaVerl cherished spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed sharing stories with his grandchildren. LaVerl will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.