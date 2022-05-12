March 19, 1925 - May 6, 2022

MATTOON — Laverne E. Ebers, 97, of Charleston, IL, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022, AT Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Graveside services will be at 4:00 PM in the Paradise Cemetery in Steeleville, IL. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Comfort Dog Ministry at Immanuel Lutheran Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Laverne was born March 19, 1925, in Steeleville, IL, the daughter Herman and Esther (Fricke) Trede. She married Arlen "Butch" Ebers on June 12, 1948, and he preceded her in death on February 29, 1976.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Clyde) Frankie; three grandchildren: Matthew (Katy) Frankie, Scott (Branda) Frankie, and Sara Frankie; 11 great-grandchildren, Emily, Annabelle, Madelynn, Chloe, Lydia, Violet, Noah, Tessa, Judah Frankie, Carter Dohman, and Camden Frankie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Butch; two brothers: Eldred and Orville Trede; and two sisters: Viola Rapp and Margaret Corse.

Laverne was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was involved in the Immanuel Quilters, Young at Heart, Ladies Aid, and the LWML. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Laverne was an avid bowler and golfer. She enjoyed watching professional sports and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved playing cards with her grandchildren and attending their events. She is going to be missed dearly.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.