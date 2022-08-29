CHARLESTON — Lawaunna Rose Walters, 87, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL with Pastor Don Lusk presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral chapel. Memorials in her honor may be made to Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation - Activity Fund or to East Harrison Street Church of God - Handicap Bus and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.