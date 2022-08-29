Dec. 1, 1934 - Aug. 28, 2022
CHARLESTON — Lawaunna Rose Walters, 87, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL with Pastor Don Lusk presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral chapel. Memorials in her honor may be made to Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation - Activity Fund or to East Harrison Street Church of God - Handicap Bus and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Rose was born on December 1, 1934, in Casey, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Lulu (Deverick) Simpson. She married Charles "Bucket" Walters on August 20, 1954, in Casey, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2018. She is survived by three sons: Monty (Connie) Walters, Mark (Dana) Walters, and Chris (Judy) Walters; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Walters; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Rick Walters; three brothers; and one great-granddaughter, Paightin Abigil Simpson.
To view full obituary please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.