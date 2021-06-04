MATTOON - Lawrence Ray Jenkins, age 81, of Mattoon passed away at 4:11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at Schilling Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Duey officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the funeral home.

Lawrence was born on October 4, 1939 in St. Elmo the son of Clarence and Effie (Jackson) Jenkins. He married Sierra Eileen Davis on June 30, 1962. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2003.

Survivors include his sons, Greg (Jeanine) Dukeman of Hindsboro, IL, Chuck (Sandy) Jenkins of Fenton, MO; daughter, Krista Jenkins of Mattoon; brother, Jim Jenkins; sisters, Wanda Lovett, Fay Julius, and Norma Jolly; grandchildren, Nicholes Dukeman, Timothy Dukeman, Jeraco Jenkins, Meranda Savage, Micah Jenkins, Sierra Jenkins, Charlie Jenkins, Colten Jenkins, Dustin Shook, and Nolan Hower; and ten great-grandchildren.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Clarence Jr. and Alvi Neil, and sister, May Donaldson.

Lawrence and Sierra had a great love for children and foster parented numerous children throughout the years. Lawrence also shared that love by coaching baseball for his children and continuing to coach for a number of years after they had grown up. He was a member of the Crossover Church of Mattoon, enjoyed hunting, and was a Master Drywaller and took much pride in the finish only accepting perfection from his endeavor.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 https://www.scleroderma.org or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.