MATTOON - Lela Frances "Fran" Foster, age 89 of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day at 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.