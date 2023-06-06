Lela Frances "Fran" Foster
June 14, 1933 - June 4, 2023
MATTOON - Lela Frances "Fran" Foster, age 89 of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day at 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome for the full obituary.
