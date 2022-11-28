May 31, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2022

MATTOON - Lela Montez (Reed) Holderfield, age 95, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Heartland Nursing and Rehab in Casey, IL.

Funeral services honoring her life took place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Lawson officiating. Burial followed at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Lela was born on May 31, 1927 in Trilla, IL, the daughter of Harold J. Reed and Thelma M. (Hinton) Reed.

Survivors include her children: Terry (Sharon) Holderfield and Alan (Debbie) Holderfield; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Michael.

Lela graduated from Mattoon High School and pursued her degree in Nursing. She was a member of the last government funded class of nursing to graduate. Upon graduation, if needed, she would be required to enlist in the armed forces but the ending of the war prevented her from having to serve.

Lela worked at Mattoon Memorial Hospital to start her nursing career. When Blaw Knox Co. came to Mattoon, she applied and became their nurse. In 1970, she went to Mattoon General Electric and eventually became their Head Nurse before retiring in 1992.

Lela loved to raise her precious Shelties: Dugan, Dandee, and Dobee, when she wasn't traveling to Hawaii, Australia, or the many cruises she found to take.

She would like to give a special "Thank You" to Shirley Thurber, a lady she worked with at Blaw Knox who never forgot to call, send flowers or cards through all the years. Lela was a special person who looked after her parents to the end and a wonderful mother who will be greatly missed.

A special "Thank You" to Heartland Nursing and Rehab in Casey, IL; also, a special "Thank You" to Dr. Andrew Gage.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.