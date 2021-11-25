MATTOON — Lela Ruth Wyrick, age 93, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:27 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Effingham, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Kevin Marcum will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery, Lafayette Township, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Lela was born on August 27, 1928, to the late John and Delphia (Jackson) Nicol. She married Charles D. Wyrick on September 11, 1948, in Marshall, IL; he preceded her in death on February 22, 2014.

She is survived by four children: Sharon Birdsong and husband, David of Aldrich, MO, Barbara Pelley of Dunnville, KY, Judy Walden and husband, Larry of Aldrich, MO, Dennis Wyrick of Effingham, IL; one brother, Reverend Dr. Stanley Nicol and wife, Betty of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Jane Sales of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Darrell Wyrick; and one sister, Dorothy Snearley.

Lela was employed at Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company in Mattoon, IL. She was a faithful member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she was active in the Women's Missionary Union. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and socializing with her friends and staff at Brookstone South in Mattoon, IL.

The heart of Lela was her family who were her pride and joy. She treasured every moment and made memories to last a lifetime. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.

