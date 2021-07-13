Leland C. Rincker

SHELBYVILLE - Today, July 11, 2021, Leland Curtis Rincker walking in his Lord's glorious shadow with joy and great peace for 96+ years, went home to be with the love of his life, Davadia, and to rest in his Father's arms forever.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Nathan Woolery and Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross in Shelbyville. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL with military rites. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Leland was born on September 21, 1924 in Strasburg, IL, the son of Edwin A. and Rosetta Dorothea Mueller Rincker. Leland was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Sullivans. He married Davadia Lela Peadro on August 27, 1950. Leland loved and enjoyed farming and cattle. He was recognized by the Illinois Simmental Association with the "Simmental Breeder of the Year Award" and also received the "Pioneer Breeder Award". He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville, IL and the Illinois and American Simmental Associations.

Leland is survived by his children: Eric Rincker and wife Jane of Sunderland Ontario, Karlie Richardson and husband Ted of Farina, IL, Curtis "Curt" Rincker and wife Pam of Shelbyville, IL, and Lyndal Rincker and wife Jennifer of Windsor, IL; daughter-in-law, Anne Rincker of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Frederick Rincker and wife Sharon of Laughlin, NV; nine grandchildren: Katie Cohn (Daniel) of Hamilton Ontario, Shawn Richardson of Farina, IL, Yolanda Richardson of Altamont, IL, Cari Rincker of Champaign, IL, Brent Rincker of Shelbyville, IL, Peter Rincker of Champaign, IL, Tim Rincker (Nicole) of Windsor, IL, Austin Rincker of Moweaqua, IL, and Lee Rincker of Savoy, IL; six great grandchildren: Rudy and Reid Cohn, Jace Rincker, William Rincker, Hannah Rincker, and Daniel Rincker. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Davadia Rincker on December 24, 2018; son, Irl Rincker on April 11, 2021; and two sisters, Ila Hall and Dorothy Koppen.

