CHARLESTON — Leland L. "Bus" Lee, age 101 of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel. Family will not be present for visitation time. Military rites will be conducted by the Charleston VFW Post 1592. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Charleston VFW. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
Bus was born on November 3, 1920, in Coles County. The son of Jennings Bryan and Cecil Chloe (Fitzpatrick) Lee. He married the love of his life Alpha Ruth Ingram Sherwood Lee, on July 1, 1950, in Charleston, IL. He is survived by his lifelong partner of 71 years, Alpha; daughter-in-law, Juanita Sherwood of Charleston, IL; granddaughters: Anne (Rick) Hank of Santa Clara, CA, and Becky (Chris) Kline of White City, OR; and great-grandchildren; Rick and Kate Hank, and Ava Kline. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Sherwood; brothers: Loren, Ralph, and Darrell "Mickey" Lee; and sisters: Merna Combs and Maxine Serven.
Bus spent his years as a grain and livestock farmer, and kept very busy with his garden produce. He mostly raised hogs and had prize winning Durocs. He had a love for sports, and was a fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Illini Football and basketball teams. Bus attended Northside Baptist Church in Charleston, and was a member of the Charleston VFW Post 1592.
Bus served in the US Army from 1942 until 1945. Upon induction, he was paid $1.00 a day, and when he left the army, he held the rank of Staff Sergeant and was paid $140 a month. Prior to shipping out, he had received training at Macon, GA, and Fort Meade, MD, where he made the baseball team. In Europe, he served in the Italian campaign, often at the head of the advancing lines in the Po Valley. During this time, he lived in foxholes for eight months, and was awarded the bronze star. On one occasion when shot at by the enemy, he ended up with a bullet hole in his sleeve. Often supply lines didn't keep up, and the men were desperate for food. In 1945, when the war was over in Europe, he was slated to go to Japan after a 30 day leave, when word came that the Japanese had surrendered. The ship landed in Brazil and then made its way to Miami and finally to Louisiana, where he was soon on his way home permanently rather than the 30 day leave he had been expecting. This past 4th of July, he had the honor of ringing the Liberty Bell replica, at Morton Park in Charleston.
Bus had a life full of farming, family, and memories of a lifetime. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
