Leland L. "Bus" Lee

Bus served in the US Army from 1942 until 1945. Upon induction, he was paid $1.00 a day, and when he left the army, he held the rank of Staff Sergeant and was paid $140 a month. Prior to shipping out, he had received training at Macon, GA, and Fort Meade, MD, where he made the baseball team. In Europe, he served in the Italian campaign, often at the head of the advancing lines in the Po Valley. During this time, he lived in foxholes for eight months, and was awarded the bronze star. On one occasion when shot at by the enemy, he ended up with a bullet hole in his sleeve. Often supply lines didn't keep up, and the men were desperate for food. In 1945, when the war was over in Europe, he was slated to go to Japan after a 30 day leave, when word came that the Japanese had surrendered. The ship landed in Brazil and then made its way to Miami and finally to Louisiana, where he was soon on his way home permanently rather than the 30 day leave he had been expecting. This past 4th of July, he had the honor of ringing the Liberty Bell replica, at Morton Park in Charleston.