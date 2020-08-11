× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Leland Leron Kirkley, Sr., age 85, of Mattoon, IL, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center in Mattoon, IL.

Leland is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Kirkley of Mattoon, IL; three sons: Ricky Lee (Rhonda) Kirkley of Findley, IL, Leland Leron Kirkley, Jr. of Charleston, IL, and Joseph Eugene (Christina) Kirkley of Mattoon, IL; three daughters: Gayla Pearl Kirkley of Mattoon, IL, Cynthia Lyn (Jay) Honn of Arcola, IL, and Carol Ann (Bradley) Smith of Dixon, IL; a brother: Norman (Theresa) Kirkley of North Riverside, IL; two sisters: Charlotte Robinson of Indianapolis, IN and Darlene Utley of Mattoon, IL; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, six sisters, and a grandson.