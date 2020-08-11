You have permission to edit this article.
LeLand Leron Kirkley Sr.
LeLand Leron Kirkley Sr.

MATTOON - Leland Leron Kirkley, Sr., age 85, of Mattoon, IL, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center in Mattoon, IL.

Leland is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Kirkley of Mattoon, IL; three sons: Ricky Lee (Rhonda) Kirkley of Findley, IL, Leland Leron Kirkley, Jr. of Charleston, IL, and Joseph Eugene (Christina) Kirkley of Mattoon, IL; three daughters: Gayla Pearl Kirkley of Mattoon, IL, Cynthia Lyn (Jay) Honn of Arcola, IL, and Carol Ann (Bradley) Smith of Dixon, IL; a brother: Norman (Theresa) Kirkley of North Riverside, IL; two sisters: Charlotte Robinson of Indianapolis, IN and Darlene Utley of Mattoon, IL; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, six sisters, and a grandson.

Leland was born January 6, 1935 in Oakland, IL to John Henry and Pearl (Jones) Kirkley. He worked for Huckaba & Sons Construction for over thirty-six years, until they closed. He later worked at Eastern Illinois University for eleven years until retiring, and then worked part-time for the Mattoon School District. He enjoyed playing cards with and teasing his grandchildren, taking care of the lawn, and feeding birds and training squirrels. Leland loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, and spending time with friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shields Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.

