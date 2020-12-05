SULLIVAN — Lena Marie Graves, 84, of Sullivan, passed away, 6:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Mason Point, Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Lena was born July 31, 1936, in Decatur; the daughter of Wesley and Lillie (Vermillion) Russell. She married Willis Graves on October 4, 1957 in Arthur; he preceded her in on December 8, 2010. She loved being with children and telling them stories. Lena also enjoyed making people laugh.
Lena is survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Phillips of Sumrall, MS; son, Robert Graves; sister, Alfrieda Dearnbarger of Sullivan. She is also survived by one grandson.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Robert Russell, sister, Evelyn Corvan, and half-brother, Kenneth Myrick.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com
