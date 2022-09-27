April 15, 1930 - Sept. 23, 2022

MATTOON — Lenora June Andres, age 92, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Hillary Edmondson officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

June was born on April 15, 1930 in Seven Hickory Twp., Coles County, the daughter of Walter Atris Priest and Evelyn May (Prather) Priest. She married Douglas Edward Andres. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons: Charles David Haugh, Micheal Duane Haugh, Loren Steven Combs, and Larry Eugene (Karen Sue) Combs; grandchildren: Micheal Lee Haugh, Hillary Diane (Court) Edmondson, Heather Michelle (Andrew) Fryman, and Brett (Kristen) Allen; great-grandchildren: nine boys and seven girls; and brothers: Jack Duane (Sheri) Priest and John David (Lyla) Priest.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband; step-son, Brian Lee Andres; parents; brother, James Priest; and sister, Jeanette Smith.

June was a non-traditional student, who earned her degrees later in life. She retired from Kraft when she was 58 years old. June then ran Broadway Antiques until her mid-80's. She loved antiques, animals, the Chicago Cubs, and was a bowling state champion.

June was very independent, self-reliant, and determined. She was a breast cancer survivor. She was also witty and fun. June loved Halloween and Christmas. She was a multi-year winner for her Christmas decorations. June loved celebrating Christmas Eve every year with her family. She was a thoughtful and great gift-giver. June loved her family, and she will be greatly missed.

