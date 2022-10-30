Nov. 8, 1943 - Oct. 27, 2022

Leroy Kemper was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, October 27, 2022, where he'll no doubt spend eternity visiting, tinkering, and laughing and laughing and laughing.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 5, 2022, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be on Friday November 4, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery.

Leroy was born on the family farm in rural Greenup on November 8, 1943, to Harold and Emma (Hays) Kemper. This neighborhood of friends and family always held a special place in his heart so when he got the opportunity to build his own home on the family home place, he jumped at it. He was excited to share it with the next generations of Kemper's.

His bond with the next generations was on full display while he and his son owned and operated Kemper Enterprises in Greenup. Their father/son (and often grandson) operation brought him more pride and joy than he could have ever expected. The bonds built, friendships made, and lessons learned (some good, some not so good) were treasurers that would be carried with Leroy, and shared with those he loved, for the rest of his days.

There wasn't any better view than the one from Leroy's own back porch. If friends and family had a few minutes to sit and enjoy it with him, he always had a cold soda (or beer) ready and waiting. Spending time in the woods hunting deer, squirrel, mushrooms or just exploring were some of his greatest passions. Saturday morning, he had a standing appointment with his brothers for breakfast, that was just the way Saturdays worked for Leroy. His greatest gift was making people laugh. If you knew Leroy Kemper, you knew his laugh. The earth will be a much quieter place now but the laughter in heaven has increased by tenfold now that Leroy has joined the angles choir.

Leroy leaves behind daughter, Dorinda Zachary of Terre Haute, IN; son, Aaron (Julia) Kemper of Greenup; grandchildren: Heather Smith and Joel (Monica) Dreher both of Casey, and Ethan (Delaney) Kemper of St. Charles MO; and great-grandchildren: Keith Smith, Luke Decker, Matthew Dreher and Kailyn Dreher all of Casey. He also leaves sister, Hazel Carlen of Taylorville; brothers (aka partners in crime): Lowell (Marolyn) Kemper and Leonard (Teresa) Kemper both of Greenup; and his very special friend, Patty Ryan of Martinsville. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gene Kemper, Francis Kemper, Jerry Lee Kemper, and Junior Kemper; sisters: Louise Huffman, and Zelta Kemper.

