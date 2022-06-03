NEOGA — Leroy L. "Lee" Harsch 91, of Neoga, IL, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in his residence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers, are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL, Wounded Warrior Project or Donor's Choice.
Funeral services will be held Monday June 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL. Visitation will be Monday June 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time also in the church. Burial and Military Services will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, IL.
The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting with arrangements.
