MATTOON — LeRoy Wetzel of Mattoon, went home to be with his Heavenly Father at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL. LeRoy was born February 13, 1925 in Humboldt township, IL to Christian "Chris" Gottlieb Wetzel Jr. and Emily Katherina (Wilhelm) Wetzel.

He married Mary Martha Shafer at the First Christian Church in Mattoon on January 30, 1949. She passed away January 12, 2002. He later married Mrs. Judith Anna Baldwin on February 5, 2005 at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Dorans.

Survivors include his loving wife Judy, his daughter Peggy (Phil) Kepp, his son David (Mary) Wetzel; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many step-children, step-grandchildren; his brother, Edwin (Pat) Wetzel; his sisters: Irma Kidwell and Lorene Mohlenhoff, and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Lillian Weber and Velma Hutchings; his brother Merlin and infant brother Donald; and his first wife Mary.