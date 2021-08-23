Lester D. Edwards

SHELBYVILLE — Lester Dale "Bud" Edwards went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 20, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Mark Sanders and Rev. Jared Bouton officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the funeral home. The family asks that everyone respects their wishes of wearing masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Les was born on February 5, 1944 in Champaign, IL to Ted and Lola (Williams) Edwards. He attended Shelbyville schools, graduating in 1962. He continued his education at Eastern Illinois University, obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Education. Upon graduation he taught 6th grade at Humboldt School for a 20 year period. He furthered his education, obtaining a Master's degree at EIU, and became principal of Humboldt School. In 2003 he was honored to become the first principal of Williams Elementary School in Mattoon. Upon his retirement from the Mattoon School District in 2005, he returned to Eastern Illinois University where he served as a Student Teacher Coordinator.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Boaz) Edwards; his daughter, Jill Conyers and son-in-law, Ken Williamson. Also surviving are three granddaughters: Emaline, Grace, and Ella Conyers; one sister, Carol (John) Armstrong and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Carmen Williamson.

Moving back to Shelbyville in 2007 allowed him the opportunity to entertain through music and storytelling in schools, country opries, and nursing homes. As a member of the Shelby Christian Church Praise Team, he enjoyed sharing the love and saving grace of Jesus with others.

Les enjoyed having coffee with friends on the front porch of their country home, wintering in Florida, showing his antique cars at Vintage Chevrolet Club of America car shows, and gatherings with family and friends.

Memorials honoring Les can be made to the Williams Elementary School Library in Mattoon, IL, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.