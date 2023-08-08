NEOGA — Lewis Ivan Thompson 83, of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 5:10 PM Wednesday August 2, 2023, in Mattoon, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Toni Craig 719 Suffolk Place Charleston, IL, 61920.
Funeral Services was at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation was Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time also at the funeral home. Burial was in the Janesville Cemetery in Janesville, IL, with Military Honors.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.