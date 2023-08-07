NEOGA — Lewis Ivan Thompson, 83, of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 5:10 PM, Wednesday August 2, 2023, in Mattoon, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Toni Craig, 719 Suffolk Place, Charleston, IL, 61920.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday August 8, 2023, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday August 8, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time also at the funeral home. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery in Janesville, IL, with Military Honors.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.