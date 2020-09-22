× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUMBOLDT —Linda A. Drumm, age 83 of Humboldt, IL passed away at 6:45 AM, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at her residence in Humboldt.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14447 Cooks Mills Road, Cooks Mills, IL 61931; Pastor Paul Weber will officiate. A committal service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Linda was born on April 5, 1937 to the late Ira G. and Jewel M. (Haybrook) Abplanalp. She is survived by two daughters, Julie A. Lading and husband Mike of Humboldt, and Rebecca L. “Beckie” Eaton and husband Brandon of Humboldt; five grandchildren: Tim M. Lading, Haylie N. Lading, and Bryce J. Eaton of Humboldt, Karlie L. Lading of St. Louis, MO, Jamie M. Eaton of Charleston.

In 1955, Linda graduated from Mattoon High School, Mattoon. She was a former employee of the Mattoon Garment Factory, Mattoon, and later retired from Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company, Mattoon. Linda was a lifetime member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Cooks Mills; a member of VFW Auxiliary, Mattoon; American Legion Auxiliary, Mattoon; and 4-H leader in Cooks Mills.