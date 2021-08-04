Linda Cloyd

HUMBOLDT — Linda Lorene Cloyd, age 76 of Humboldt, IL passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM at her residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at The Apostolic Center Church, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Derold Doughty and Reverend Shine Doughty will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Linda was born on August 6, 1944, in Sullivan, IL to the late Chester F. and M. Eileen (Risley) Ray. She married Carl L. Cloyd on August 22, 1986 in Sullivan, IL; he survives and resides in Humboldt, IL. She is survived by four children: Mark C. Connor of Taylorville, IL, Loren (Penny) Connor of Salt Lake City, UT, Kimberly L. Welsh and husband Vince of Gays, IL, Brian H. Connor of Trilla, IL; six grandchildren: John Vincent Welsh and wife Mikayla, Victor Welsh, Caitlin Yoder and husband Lawayne, Maximillian Connor-Jones, Sara Doehring, Freya Connor; two great-grandchildren: Baylee and Brynlee Doehring; six brothers: James Ray of Altamont, IL, David Ray of Indiana, Chuck Ray of Sullivan, IL, Mike Ray and wife Sharon of Mattoon, IL, Ronald Ray and wife Sharon of Stonington, IL, Chris Ray and wife Cheryl of Sullivan, IL; three sisters: Brenda Phelps and husband Bob of Sullivan, IL, Mary Ray of Sullivan, IL and Jennifer Harley and husband Jim of Windsor, IL. She is preceded death by four brothers: Tom, Brad, Darrell, and Donnie Ray; and one sister, Cindy Dobbs.

Linda retired from General Electric in Mattoon, IL after thirty-one years of employment. A devoted and God loving woman, Sister Linda endlessly dedicated her life to the kingdom, often working tirelessly without expectation of anything in return. She was a constant fixture amongst the parishioners and true example of kindness and generosity. She served as the head caterer and decorator off all wedding, funeral dinners, and dramas throughout the years; thoroughly enjoying it all.

Linda was a loving wife, nurturing mother and grandmother, and caring sister. A loss amongst us all is Heaven's gain, Linda will be remembered for her beautiful soul.

Memorials in her honor may be made to The Apostolic Church Center.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.