Aug. 10, 1951 - June 25, 2022
SAINT CLOUD, Florida — Linda Kay Brazzell, 70, of Saint Cloud, FL, born on August 10, 1951, passed away on June 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Linda on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:00 AM at the Lake Charleston Spillway Pavilion.
We will gather to share some of our favorite memories and stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed, but still beside us. Please come prepared to share your fondest remembrances of Linda. A coffee reception will follow the celebration.
