Aug. 10, 1951 - June 25, 2022

SAINT CLOUD, FL — Linda Kay Brazzell, 71, of Saint Cloud, FL walked into the arms of her Lord at 7:30 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL. She was born August 10, 1951, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred Laverne (Ogden) Closson.

Linda is survived by her children: Angel Davis-Janes (John), Saint Cloud, FL and Spencer Brazzell (Jo), Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Zachery Brazzell, Ashland, IL, Levi Davis, Saint Cloud, FL and Sadie Brazzell, Mattoon, IL; great-granddaughter, Rory Belle Davis, Saint Cloud, FL; siblings: James Closson (Linda), Lawrence Closson (Peggy), Lana Smith (Hank), and Sherri Tetmeyer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda's greatest love was her family and her home. She found great pleasure in building her home and sharing her gifts and talents in that area with those around her.

Linda had a deep love of nature, finding peace in the natural beauty of the outdoors. She enjoyed the very simple things in life, a cup of coffee, sitting outside in the warm sunlight, and sharing conversation with those she loved. Her home was always a comforting and welcoming place that calmed the soul when you entered.

Linda was a positive and thankful individual who felt extremely blessed and was always concerned for those who had need. There was so much more to her than can be captured here - Linda's legacy will live on through those she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held for Linda in Charleston, IL in September.