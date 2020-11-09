MATTOON — Linda Kay Howard, age 74 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:55 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Rebecca Nevius will officiate. The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Linda was born on July 19, 1946 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of the late Wilber R. and Cora M. (Thomas) Burthcheard. She is survived by her three loving children: Dawn R. Edwards of Collinsville, IL, Scott S. Edwards of Janesville, IL, Misty M. Edwards of Effingham, IL; seven grandchildren: Hayden M., Austin M., Collin M., Ashton M., Keegan M. Baker, Natasha L. Statham, Nicole M. Truitt; three great-grandchildren; one brother, David A. Burtcheard of Scottsdale, AZ; and three sisters: Charlene S. Brandenburg of Kankakee, IL, Donna R. Howard of Mattoon, IL, Nita J. Calhoun and husband Steve of Charleston, IL.