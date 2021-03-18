MATTOON — Linda Kay Maguire was one of eight children born to Ken and Lodema Gillespie. Life with siblings: Larry, Phillip, Susie, Patty, Mike, Ken and Brad around meant that she was never without entertainment or accomplices. Linda graduated from Mattoon High School in 1965 and shortly after that she finished beauty school and entered the workforce as a beautician. She wielded a rat tail comb and was a master of back combing and brought new heights to the bee hive style. As a working woman Linda bought her first car, a Ford Galaxy 500, then obtained her driver's license and promptly drove up to Chicago and then back home.

Linda worked in the beauty shop in the basement of the Maison Blanche building for several years and later at General Electric (GE) where she made many lifelong friends. Linda left GE and was a stay at home mom for several years. She rejoined the workforce at Walmart in the late 1990's and was a beloved coworker to many. An accomplished baker, Linda was known for her brownies. For those wanting her recipe it was a 9x13 Duncan Hines mix, add an extra egg and no it's not you, the brownies just won't taste as good as the ones she made. Linda spent her golden years in the company of her beloved chihuahua and enjoyed outings with her son John and his family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; three of her siblings: Susie LeCrone, Patty Courtney and Ken Gillespie and one nephew Stephen Gillespie.