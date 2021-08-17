MATTOON — Linda L. Comer, age 79 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:35 AM, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her residence in Mattoon, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church Mattoon, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Linda was born August 3, 1942, in Karnak, IL to Loren O. and Ruth O. (Heisner) Barnett. She married Thomas R. Comer on October 29, 1961, in Mattoon, IL. She is survived by her beloved husband; two daughters: Christy Christenholz and husband John R. of Mattoon, IL, Tomara L. Duckett and husband Mike T. of Fredericksburg, VA; four grandchildren: Thomas J. Christenholz and wife Lindsey of Mattoon, IL, Cori L. Christenholz of Austin, TX, Alyx M. Hymes and husband Ryan of Fredericksburg, VA, Logan M. Duckett of Fredericksburg, VA; one brother, Dennis T. Barnett and wife Darlene of Metropolis, IL; one sister, Lisa Dunning and husband Scott of Paducah, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, and stepfather, Paul Owen.

Linda lived her life as a true Christian woman. She was a devout member and actively involved at First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. For many years, she was proudly involved with The Christian Women's Club, a Sunday school teacher, attended many bible studies, served on the diaconate board, and coordinated many church dinners and events.

Linda and her husband Tom previously owned Comer Volkswagen and Comer Nissan Mazda. They enjoyed traveling together and had visited many countries.

Above all else, Linda loved her family, who were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed by all and fondly remembered.

Memorials in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church Mattoon.

