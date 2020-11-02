MATTOON — Linda L. Foote, age 66, of Mattoon passed away in the arms of her family at 7:27 p.m. on October 27, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Van Tine officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Born June 24, 1954 in Mattoon, she was the daughter of George and G. Maxine (Lashbrook) Campbell, both of whom preceded her in death. She met and married her husband, Larry Foote on December 13, 1975, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Foote of Mattoon, IL; their son, Adam Foote also of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Terry Campbell of Mattoon, IL; and many nieces nephews and cousins.

Linda was a 1972 graduate of Mattoon High School, after which she worked for Consolidated Communications as an operator. She later worked as a receptionist at McNamer Wheel and Brake before "retiring" to become a stay-at-home mom.