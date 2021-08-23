CHARLESTON — Linda L. Sigler, 71, of Charleston died at 10:11 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at her home.

Linda was born December 4, 1949 at Jarmen Hospital in Tuscola to Clyde Smith and Evelyn (Mitchaner) Smith. She married John Sigler on April 6, 1966 in Broadlands, Illinois.

Linda is survived by: her husband, John Sigler; four children: Stephanie (Dennis) Larson, Stacy Hallett, Jacob (Amy) Sigler, and Mercedes Sigler; grandchildren: Autmn Larson, Alisha Evans, and John Daniels; great-grandchildren: Jack Sigler, Landon Sigler, Aria Sigler, Lacie Sigler, Lyndlee Evans and Hunter Daniels.

Linda loved helping others and retired from Coles County Health Department where she was a secretary for 20 years.

Linda loved to travel and two places she greatly enjoyed where Hawaii and Greece. She loved sitting, reading, and listening to the ocean. Everywhere they went she made John take pictures of chickens.

Linda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and her friends. Linda loved to laugh and could find humor in most any situation.

There will be a memorial service for Linda on September 3, 2021 at the Home Church, 2350 Madison Ave, Charleston, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. with lunch for family and friends being served at noon.

In lieu of flowers Linda wanted to have donations to Carle Foundation Hospice @ Carle.org./giving/make-a-gift and chose Carle Hospice on drop down menu.