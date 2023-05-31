Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 23, 1950 - May 30, 2023

BARRY — Linda Lou Pattin, age 72, of Barry, IL, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Beals Cemetery in Trilla with Reverend Robert Reynolds officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Linda was born on October 23, 1950, in Shelbyville, the daughter of William and Lillian Irene (Clouser) Langley. She married David E. Pattin on February 28, 1975. He survives.

Other survivors include her daughter, Michelle L. (Robert) Driscoll; grandchildren: Chase A. Driscoll, Dylan M. Pattin, Maddie (Keller) Williams, Katelynn Royalty, and Natalie Royalty; daughter-in-law, Crystal (Ben) Royalty; sister, Diana B. Spinner; brothers: Jack Cloe and Danny Davis; sisters-in-law: Fran Brower, Jackie Davis, and Gloria Langly; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; son, David A. Pattin; brothers: Bill Langley, Bruce Franklin, and Rocky Davis; mother-in-law, Sybal Elzy; and brothers-in-law: Charles Pattin and Bruce Pattin.

Linda was employed as a school cook for many years. She enjoyed going to rummage sales with her daughter. Linda also liked tending to her flower and rock gardens. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.