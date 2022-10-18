Feb. 22, 1955 - Oct. 16, 2022

MATTOON — Linda Sue Babbs, age 67, of Mattoon, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her husband and her sons.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Linda was born on February 22, 1955, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Gerald Lowry and Edith (Auffenorde) Lowry. She married Terry Babbs on March 21, 1984.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Babbs; sons: Blake (Whitney) Babbs and Braydon Babbs; step-daughter, Becky (Alfredo) Castillo; grandchildren: Hattie and Norah; step-grandchildren: Ryne, Pierce, and Ty; brother, John (Gail) Lowry; sister-in-law and special friend, Debbie Cox.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Edith Lowry.

Linda worked for over 40 years as an accountant. She started her career at Lake Land VW, followed by Comer Nissan Mazda, and KC Summers. She took great pride in her work. Linda loved her KC Summers family. She loved traveling, especially with her friends: Angie, Jessica, Staci, Jackie, and Deb. Linda and Terry enjoyed adventures with friends Malia and Doug as well. Linda also enjoyed wineries, Cape Girardeau, genealogy, and reviewing hundreds of books for authors. Linda and Terry spent countless years researching and documenting cemeteries for findagrave.com and family genealogy. Linda loved time spent with her family and her grandkids. Linda was incredibly strong through the long, hard challenges of battling cancer. She did it all for her family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Taylor Shores with Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice and to Jacob Edersheim for their compassionate care.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.