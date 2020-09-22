CHARLESTON – Linda Sue Rutan, 61, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
Linda was born Aug. 13, 1959 at Charleston, daughter of Charles F. and Susan R. (Decker) Rutan. She married John Peel, May 17, 1980; he passed away March 26, 1983. She is survived by one daughter, Kylie (Miguel) Colon; two grandchildren: Marlie Colon and Mia Colon; one brother, Charles A. (Judy) Rutan of Trophy Club, TX; one niece and four nephews: Deanna (Dave) Glaspy, Darren (Aaren) Rutan, Jeffrey Rutan, Jon (Leanne) Rutan, and David Webb; two great-nieces and two great-nephews: Andrew Rutan, Samuel Rutan, Elizabeth Rutan, and Carrie Glaspy. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother: Carrol R. Rutan.
Linda retired from Parkland College, where she had worked in Human Resources. She enjoyed reading, cooking, singing, and spending time with her granddaughters.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.