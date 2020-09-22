Linda Sue Rutan

Linda was born Aug. 13, 1959 at Charleston, daughter of Charles F. and Susan R. (Decker) Rutan. She married John Peel, May 17, 1980; he passed away March 26, 1983. She is survived by one daughter, Kylie (Miguel) Colon; two grandchildren: Marlie Colon and Mia Colon; one brother, Charles A. (Judy) Rutan of Trophy Club, TX; one niece and four nephews: Deanna (Dave) Glaspy, Darren (Aaren) Rutan, Jeffrey Rutan, Jon (Leanne) Rutan, and David Webb; two great-nieces and two great-nephews: Andrew Rutan, Samuel Rutan, Elizabeth Rutan, and Carrie Glaspy. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother: Carrol R. Rutan.