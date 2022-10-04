 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Sue Sharma

Sept. 8, 1950 - Oct. 1, 2022

MATTOON — Linda Sue Sharma, age 72, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her residence.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Janesville Cemetery with Reverend Andrew Thephasdin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Linda was born on September 8, 1950 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Robert Highland and Marian (Tate) Highland. She married Onkar Sharma on July 2, 1973. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2012.

