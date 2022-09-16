Oct. 4, 1953 - Sept. 15, 2022

MATTOON — Linda Susan Perry, age 68, of Mattoon, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Glick officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Linda was born on October 4, 1953, in Mattoon, the daughter of Ted Jr. and Catherine (Deckard) Gwinn. She married Robb Perry on December 13, 1980. He survives.

Other survivors include her sons: Nathan (Tami) Perry and Dustin Perry; grandchildren: Braeden and Bailee Perry; brothers: Jim (Cheryl) Gwinn, Jerry Gwinn, and Lisa (Stan) Owens; and nephew, Travis (Paige) Owens all of Mattoon, IL.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Gwinn; sister-in-law, Andrea Gwinn; and niece, Rachel Owens.

Linda worked at K-Mart early in her career. She went on to own Gift Baskets Unlimited and later worked alongside her husband for many years before retiring. Linda loved music and enjoyed traveling to local nursing homes and to Camp New Hope, line dancing with a special group of friends. She loved animals, flowers, enjoyed garden walks, and attending shows at the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan. Most of all, Linda cherished spending time with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter or the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325.

