MATTOON — Lindel R. Martin, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at 6:03 AM, at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A private family service will be held at noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at The First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Lindel was born on September 20, 1933 in Black, MO the son of the late Elmer E. and Maude C. (Mathis) Martin. He then met the love of his life, Betty Jean Wood and they married on July 5, 1957. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Betty J Martin of Mattoon, IL; one son, Stephen L. Martin of Louisville, KY; two daughters: Kimberly A. Dalton of Middleburg, FL, Tamara S. Overton and husband Myles of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren: Joshua A. Martin and wife Rochelle of Coryton, IN, Jessica L. Ryan and husband Nathan of St. Louis, MO, Kyndall R. Kaufman and husband Adam, Tayli M. Frantz and husband Zac, Logan M. Thornton and husband Bryce, all of Mattoon, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ira Martin and wife Judy of Black, MO. He is preceded in death by one brother and one sister.