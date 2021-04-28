MATTOON — Lindel R. Martin, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at 6:03 AM, at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
A private family service will be held at noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at The First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.
Lindel was born on September 20, 1933 in Black, MO the son of the late Elmer E. and Maude C. (Mathis) Martin. He then met the love of his life, Betty Jean Wood and they married on July 5, 1957. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Betty J Martin of Mattoon, IL; one son, Stephen L. Martin of Louisville, KY; two daughters: Kimberly A. Dalton of Middleburg, FL, Tamara S. Overton and husband Myles of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren: Joshua A. Martin and wife Rochelle of Coryton, IN, Jessica L. Ryan and husband Nathan of St. Louis, MO, Kyndall R. Kaufman and husband Adam, Tayli M. Frantz and husband Zac, Logan M. Thornton and husband Bryce, all of Mattoon, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ira Martin and wife Judy of Black, MO. He is preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
After receiving his degree from Southern Illinois University, Lindel joined the United States Air Force where he proudly and honorably served our country as Captain during the Korean Conflict. He then began his impressive forty-year career in teaching and counseling for Mattoon Community School District #2. During the summer months he worked at the Army Corps of Engineers in Shelbyville, IL. After his retirement he continued his joy of education as an instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
He was a member of The Illinois Teachers Association and former member of Mattoon Eagles Lodge. Lindel enjoyed all sports but particularly enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals.
A faithful and devout member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lindel actively participated as an Elder for services. He was a humble man and quietly charitable, he graciously contributed to many organizations within the community.
Lindel was a kind, generous and caring man who above all adored his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
