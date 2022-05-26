ARCOLA — Lisa Ann Sigrist, 55, of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:40 PM, surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E County Rd 1700N, Arcola, IL. Pastor Steven Stern will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Memorials may be made to the Sigrist Strong Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is Lisa's last wish to give back to her community and school in the same way they gave to her during her long battle with cancer.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.