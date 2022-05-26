ARCOLA — Lisa Ann Sigrist, 55, of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:40 PM, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E County Rd 1700N, Arcola, IL. Pastor Steven Stern will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Sigrist Strong Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is Lisa's last wish to give back to her community and school in the same way they gave to her during her long battle with cancer.

