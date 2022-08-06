 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lloyd Abitz

Dec. 29, 1973 - Aug. 4, 2022

MATTOON — Lloyd Abitz, age 48, of Mattoon, IL, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center.

Lloyd was born December 29, 1973, in Wausau, WI, to Wayne Lee Abitz, Sr. and Shirley Kay (Thomas) Abitz.

He is survived by his father; his life partner, Faith N. Brown; siblings: Wayne Lee (Suzie) Abitz, Jr., Maureen (Bob) Ritchey, Chad (Jessica) Abitz, Candy Canull, Krystal (Brian) Lang, Windi (Ryan) Abitz, Clint Abitz, Tony Abitz, and Bubba "The Great" Abitz; a special daughter, Whitney Brown; a grandmother, Reba Thomas; and two special grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, IL. Casual attire is encouraged by the family.

Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.

