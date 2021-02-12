TYLER, Texas - Lloyd Carter, formerly of Mattoon, passed away three days before his 80th birthday on January 23, 2021, in Texas.

Lloyd graduated from Mattoon High School and joined the US Navy in 1959. He proudly served on the maiden voyage of the USS Enterprise as an aircraft fueler. Honorably discharged in 1963 he returned to Mattoon and began his career in the Local 380 Ironworkers Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley Sr. and Florine (Pauley) Carter; son, John Carter; brothers: Riley "Butch" Jr., John D., and Ronald Carter.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Randy) Kashon; siblings: Carl Carter Sr. of Mattoon, Marla Carter Bridwell, TX; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. To honor Lloyd, please make a donation in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or Homes For Our Troops.