Lloyd Raymond Johns

OAKLAND — Lloyd Raymond Johns, 88 of Oakland, IL, passed away at 4:45 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Paris Community Hospital.

Visitation for Lloyd will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM (following the visitation) on Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Bruce Weiman and the Rev. Brad Reinke will officiate. Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion will be held following the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oakland Christian Church or the American Cancer Society.

To view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

