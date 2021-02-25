NEOGA — Lois A. McKenna, 93, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 3:37 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Heartland Senior Living Center of Neoga. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

As per Lois' wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

