NEOGA — Lois A. McKenna, 93, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 3:37 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Heartland Senior Living Center of Neoga. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

As per Lois' wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full Obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

