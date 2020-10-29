CHARLESTON — Lois Ann Buckellew, age 89 of Charleston, entered her Heavenly Home on Monday, October 26, 2020 while at her Arbor Rose of Charleston residence. A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate her life at a later date, followed by inurnment at Roselawn Cemetery. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, charitable gifts in her honor be made to Wesley United Methodist Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Lois was born August 24, 1931 in Northwood, ND, a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillian (Lee) Soliah. She marred William (Bill) Buckellew on April 9, 1952 in Hatton, ND. Lois and Bill met while attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and friendship prior to his death on November 15, 2013. Lois dearly loved her family and was extremely proud of her sons and their families: Michael (Marie) Buckellew of Pensacola, FL, Mark (Shari) Buckellew of Normal, IL, and Jon (Anne) Buckellew of Moorhead, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Christopher Buckellew, Brock Buckellew, Quin Buckellew, Bryant Buckellew, Scott Spaniol and Jessica Swenson; and one sister Carol Beth Bye (Kermit) of Fargo, ND.