Lois M. Sheaff

Lois was born in Casey on February 7, 1945 to Hobart and Eloise (Cole) Burkybile. Lois had a passion for music, and as a young woman was an accomplished pianist and musician. She graduated from Casey-Westfield High School in 1963 and went on to the University of Illinois where she briefly studied Nursing. That was where she met her first husband. While their marriage wouldn't last forever, it gave her a beloved daughter, Kathy. In October of 1990, Lois married her friend and love, Charles J. Sheaff who preceded her in death in 2004. Lois had a number of professions over the years including nurse, business owner, and for many years, Administrative Assistant at Sauer Sundstrand, but she was most proud of her work with her late husband, Chuck, in establishing the LaSalle Excellence Foundation. For the past 30 years, the LaSalle Excellence Foundation has enhanced the education of thousands of LaSalle Public Elementary School students. Lois was a fierce presence in fundraising, organizing annual "drawdown" events and scrip sales. Lois' passion for the education of children was only eclipsed by her dedication to her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, and took pride in remembering everyone's birthday.