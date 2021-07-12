STREATOR — Lora J. Landrum, 78, of rural Streator passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator with Rev. John Gutz, officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Landrum was born February 2, 1943 in Mattoon, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Weber) Wetzel. She married John W. Landrum; he preceded her in death January 3, 2012.

Lora is survived by one daughter, Stacey (Steve) Dunn, San Antonio, Texas; three sons: Scott (Juli) Huffman, Streator, Eric Huffman, Streator and Will (Sarah) Landrum, Grand Ridge; eight grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas and Abigail Huffman, Brittany Florea, Andrew Dunn, Gabriel Huffman, John and Megan Landrum; two brothers: Paul Wetzel, Charleston and Norman (Suzanne) Wetzel, Mattoon and a special friend, Margie Kreier, Streator.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two daughters: Suzanne and Theresa Huffman; a grandson Paul Landrum; and a sister, Doris Ann Tague.

She had been the owner of a beauty shop in Seneca.

Lora was very active in Republican Politics, having served on the LaSalle County Republican Committee and as an Eagle Township Trustee.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

