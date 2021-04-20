EFFINGHAM — Lorene "Reenie" Charlotte Miller, age 69, of Effingham passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor David McConnell. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Lorene was born on November 18, 1951 in Goshen, Indiana the daughter of Lawrence Richey and Mary (LaMunyon) McCollum. She married James Peters in 1969. She later married Texas Stokes in 1991. He preceded her in death in 2006. She later married Eugene Miller in 2008. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include her son, Matthew (Crystol) Peters; daughter, Amy (Sean) Flynn; stepdaughter, Dana Hillerby; grandchildren: Chesley (Nathan) Foltz, Cameron Valdez, Zoie Peters, Bayleigh Flynn, Donovan Flynn, Cassidy Flynn and Ben White; great-grandchildren: Avia Foltz, Amelia Foltz, Aryah Tomlin and Lucien Valdez; stepdad, Clyde McCollum; sister, Marie (Bill) Price; brothers: Robert Dean and twin brother, Lawrence Richey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Reenie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim; grandchildren: Cassandra Ramey and Connor Flynn; brothers, Darrell Raymond and Eb Richey; and sister, Ethel Richey.