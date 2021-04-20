EFFINGHAM — Lorene "Reenie" Charlotte Miller, age 69, of Effingham passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence.
Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor David McConnell. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Lorene was born on November 18, 1951 in Goshen, Indiana the daughter of Lawrence Richey and Mary (LaMunyon) McCollum. She married James Peters in 1969. She later married Texas Stokes in 1991. He preceded her in death in 2006. She later married Eugene Miller in 2008. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Survivors include her son, Matthew (Crystol) Peters; daughter, Amy (Sean) Flynn; stepdaughter, Dana Hillerby; grandchildren: Chesley (Nathan) Foltz, Cameron Valdez, Zoie Peters, Bayleigh Flynn, Donovan Flynn, Cassidy Flynn and Ben White; great-grandchildren: Avia Foltz, Amelia Foltz, Aryah Tomlin and Lucien Valdez; stepdad, Clyde McCollum; sister, Marie (Bill) Price; brothers: Robert Dean and twin brother, Lawrence Richey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Reenie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim; grandchildren: Cassandra Ramey and Connor Flynn; brothers, Darrell Raymond and Eb Richey; and sister, Ethel Richey.
Reenie managed the Pizza Hut in Sullivan and Mattoon and Cracker Barrel in Mattoon for several years before her retirement in 2012. Retirement wasn't really for her and she spent the last few years working for Meals on Wheels in Effingham. Reenie was a faithful member of the First Christian Church on Henrietta Street in Effingham where spent time volunteering and cooking. Reenie was an avid Eeyore lover and collector. Most of all, Reenie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Reenie never knew a stranger, everyone was her friend. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.