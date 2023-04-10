July 31, 1948 - April 10, 2023

MATTOON — Loretta Ann Davis, age 74, of Mattoon, IL passed away on April 10, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Have Memorial Gardens, in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Loretta was born on July 31, 1948, to the late Bernard F. and Lucille M. (Francis) McMahon. She married Richard W. Davis, Jr. on June 28, 1967, at the General Baptist Church in Sullivan, IL; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL.

She is also survived by three children: Pam Carver and husband Charlie of Sarasota, FL, John Davis of Mattoon, IL, Brad Davis of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren: Alex Carver, Dawson Davis, Evan Davis, and Brooklynn Davis; two sisters: Peggy Phelan and husband Ron of Elliottstown, IL, Nancy Ferris of Neoga, IL; four sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one infant son, Richard Warren Davis III.

Loretta was a Dispatcher for Dial-A-Ride in Mattoon, IL. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her dear husband, Richard, with whom she shared fifty-five wonderful years. Family was everything to Loretta, and she was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren making lifelong memories. Loretta will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Because of Loretta's love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.