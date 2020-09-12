Loretta Faye Nichols

Services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 in the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Trilla, Illinois. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois and 1 hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Beals Cemetery of Trilla, Illinois.