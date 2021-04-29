TROWBRIDGE — Loretta Fern Meek 83, of Trowbridge, Illinois, passed away at 2:11 p.m. at Heartland Senior Living on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A celebration of Rett's life will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Neoga. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trowbridge, Illinois. The family requests casual attire and motorcycle shirts for visitation and services. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged.
Memorials in Rett's honor can be made to the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club (CIMC). Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois is assisting with arrangements. For full obituary and online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.