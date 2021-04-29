 Skip to main content
Loretta Fern Meek
Loretta Fern Meek

Loretta Fern Meek

TROWBRIDGE — Loretta Fern Meek 83, of Trowbridge, Illinois, passed away at 2:11 p.m. at Heartland Senior Living on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A celebration of Rett's life will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Neoga. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trowbridge, Illinois. The family requests casual attire and motorcycle shirts for visitation and services. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged.

Memorials in Rett's honor can be made to the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club (CIMC). Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois is assisting with arrangements. For full obituary and online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

